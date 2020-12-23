Social Snaps

“Playing horsies. Her’s were Taylor Swift and mine were her rando neighbors. But we were invited to her mansion for the concert,” Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) captioned this shot with his daughter, Adeline. Photo credit: Instagram

“Brando = the best sidekick. Paws down,” proclaimed Mike Manning (Charlie, DAYS). Photo credit: Instagram

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) enjoyed time with his son, Christian. Photo credit: Instagram

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) posed with beau/DANCING WITH THE STARS pro Keo Motsepe. Photo credit: Instagram

Jess Walton (Jill, Y&R) was all smiles with hubby John James on their 40th wedding anniversary. Photo credit: Instagram

“I’m just going to wrap all the remote controls, my cell phone, Tupperware and cutlery for her because truly it’s all she wants,” joked Kelly Kruger (ex-Mackenzie, Y&R), with daughter Everleigh. Photo credit: Instagram

Laura Wright (Carly, GH) proudly introduced her adorable new pup, Kimba. Photo credit: Twitter

Amy Carlson (ex-Josie, ANOTHER WORLD), husband Syd and their kids, Nigel and Lyla, posed in front of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in New York City. Photo credit: Instagram

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) enjoyed a cheese plate on her birthday with her husband, Scott and their kids, Christian and Samantha. Photo credit: Instagram

Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) gave her new rescue puppy a hug. Photo credit: Instagram