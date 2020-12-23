Social Snaps

“Playing horsies. Her’s were Taylor Swift and mine were her rando neighbors. But we were invited to her mansion for the concert,” Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) captioned this shot with his daughter, Adeline.
“Brando = the best sidekick. Paws down,” proclaimed Mike Manning (Charlie, DAYS).
Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) enjoyed time with his son, Christian.
Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) posed with beau/DANCING WITH THE STARS pro Keo Motsepe.
Jess Walton (Jill, Y&R) was all smiles with hubby John James on their 40th wedding anniversary.
“I’m just going to wrap all the remote controls, my cell phone, Tupperware and cutlery for her because truly it’s all she wants,” joked Kelly Kruger (ex-Mackenzie, Y&R), with daughter Everleigh.
Laura Wright (Carly, GH) proudly introduced her adorable new pup, Kimba.
Amy Carlson (ex-Josie, ANOTHER WORLD), husband Syd and their kids, Nigel and Lyla, posed in front of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in New York City.
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) enjoyed a cheese plate on her birthday with her husband, Scott and their kids, Christian and Samantha.
Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) gave her new rescue puppy a hug.
Y&R’s Twitter account shared this festive pic of longtime pals Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, l.) and Beth Maitland (Traci).