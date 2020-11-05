Social Snaps

Steve Burton (Jason, GH) spent some father-daughter time with daughter, Brooklyn.
Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) took the necessary precautions as he flew.
Eric Vaughan (ex-Eric, DAYS) sent sons Cavan and Landan to their first day of in-person learning.
Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) enjoyed a birthday dinner with her children, Sadie and Cash.
Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail, DAYS) was hoping for good news on the other end of the line.
Emme Rylan (Lulu, GH) showed off her latest creation.
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) enjoyed the sun’s rays.
Anne Heche (ex-Vicky/Marley, ANOTHER WORLD) brunched with her sons, Atlas and Homer.