Social

PHOTOS

Social Snaps

Social

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 9

Social Snaps
1 of 9
Close gallery
Steve Burton (Jason, GH) spent some father-daughter time with daughter, Brooklyn.

Photo credit: Instagram

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) took the necessary precautions as he flew.

Photo credit: Instagram

Eric Vaughan (ex-Eric, DAYS) sent sons Cavan and Landan to their first day of in-person learning.

Photo credit: Instagram

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) enjoyed a birthday dinner with her children, Sadie and Cash.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Color by... ME!! I learned from the best!!! If you want your roots done call me!! Kidding... kinda❤️ #ifthisactingthingdoesntworkout #dontlooktooclose,” joked Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R)  

Photo credit: Instagram

Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail, DAYS) was hoping for good news on the other end of the line.

Photo credit: Instagram

Emme Rylan (Lulu, GH) showed off her latest creation.

Photo credit: Instagram

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) enjoyed the sun’s rays.

Photo credit: Instagram

Anne Heche (ex-Vicky/Marley, ANOTHER WORLD) brunched with her sons, Atlas and Homer.

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments