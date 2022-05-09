Soap Stars Celebrate Mother’s Day

Michelle Stafford’s (Phyllis, Y&R) and her children, Natalia and Jameson, celebrated the holiday at the Wilshire Country Club and had fun in the photo booth. Photo credit: Instagram

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) spent the day with her husband, Bobby, and their kids, Sophia and Gavin. Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) enjoyed a mimosa with her mom, Polly. Photo credit: Instagram

Julie Marie Berman (ex-Lulu, DAYS) posed at brunch with sons Asher and Holden. Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R), mom Christine and daughters Sophia and Olivia, celebrated the special day. Photo credit: Instagram

“Funny thing is, I’ve always been a guys girl yet here I am with my 2 girls. My little bffs. I love being your mom more than anything. It’s the best job I’ve ever had and It s truly the greatest gift I’ve ever been given 💕💕💕,” Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B) captioned this shot with daughters Everleigh and Gemma. Photo credit: Instagram

Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS) his mom, Barbara Ann, and son Jathan were all smiles. Photo credit: Instagram

Ptosha Storey (Naya, Y&R) snapped this shot with her son, Jordan. Photo credit: Instagram