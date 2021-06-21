Soap Stars Celebrate Father’s Day

Drake Hogestyn (John, DAYS) celebrated the holiday with his grandson, Thomas.
Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) had his hands (and shoulders) full with his daughters, Anbilliene, Eliana and Adeline.
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) paid tribute to her father on step-father on IG, posting, “Spent the day with these 2 super humans today!! My 2 dads. My dad and my Step dad that I love SO much. They are both super human warriors!! ❤️❤️❤️ Lucky me! I hope you all enjoyed your day. Happy Father’s Day to all of you amazing men!
John J. York (Mac, GH) spent the day with his wife, Vicki, daughter, Schyler, grandson Elijah and granddaughter, Lucille.
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) celebrated his first Father’s Day with daughter Savannah.
Scott Reeves (ex-Steven, GH et al) beamed with pride holding his grandsons, Woods and Lawrence.
Ian Ziering (ex-Cam, GUIDING LIGHT) was all smiles with daughters Mia and Penna.
Gilles Marini (ex-Ted, DAYS et al) was flanked by his daughter, Juliana and his son, Georges.
Ashton Arbab (ex-Dev, GH) showed his love for his dad, Bobby.