Soap Stars Celebrate Father’s Day

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) paid tribute to her father on step-father on IG, posting, “Spent the day with these 2 super humans today!! My 2 dads. My dad and my Step dad that I love SO much. They are both super human warriors!! ❤️❤️❤️ Lucky me! I hope you all enjoyed your day. Happy Father’s Day to all of you amazing men!

Photo credit: Instagram