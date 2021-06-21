Father's Day

Soap Stars Celebrate Father's Day

Father's Day

Credit: Instagram

Soap Stars Celebrate Father’s Day
Photo credit: Instagram

Drake Hogestyn (John, DAYS) celebrated the holiday with his grandson, Thomas.

Photo credit: Instagram

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) had his hands (and shoulders) full with his daughters, Anbilliene, Eliana and Adeline.

Photo credit: Instagram

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) paid tribute to her father on step-father on IG, posting, “Spent the day with these 2 super humans today!! My 2 dads. My dad and my Step dad that I love SO much. They are both super human warriors!! ❤️❤️❤️ Lucky me! I hope you all enjoyed your day. Happy Father’s Day to all of you amazing men!

Photo credit: Instagram

John J. York (Mac, GH) spent the day with his wife, Vicki, daughter, Schyler, grandson Elijah and granddaughter, Lucille.  

Photo credit: Twitter

“A great Father’s Day! Dinner at Raymond Restaurant patio-perfect evening! #fathersday#jamesreynolds#jedreynolds,” James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS) captioned this shot with son Jed.

Photo credit: Instagram

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) celebrated his first Father’s Day with daughter Savannah.

Photo credit: Instagram

Scott Reeves (ex-Steven, GH et al) beamed with pride holding his grandsons, Woods and Lawrence.

Photo credit: Instagram

Ian Ziering (ex-Cam, GUIDING LIGHT) was all smiles with daughters Mia and Penna.

Photo credit: Instagram

Gilles Marini (ex-Ted, DAYS et al) was flanked by his daughter, Juliana and his son, Georges.

Photo credit: Instagram

Ashton Arbab (ex-Dev, GH) showed his love for his dad, Bobby.

Photo credit: Instagram

