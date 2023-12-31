Six Romantic New Year's Eves On THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS

2008 When it turned out that Devon’s aunt Tyra didn’t have legal guardianship of his young sister, Ana, she was scheduled to be remanded into foster care. Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) girlfriend, Karen (Nia Peeples), suggested she and Neil wed right away so they could get custody. The couple married at his nightclub, Indigo and they soon became Ana’s foster parents. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

2010 Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) were besties, but when he professed his love, she was anxious about their relationship leaving the friend zone. A hurt Kevin turned to Jana for comfort, which made Chloe realize that her feelings for him ran deeper than she thought. Knowing Kev was attending a party at Jimmy’s, Chloe threw a coat over her pajamas and bunny slippers and met him outside the bar. She declared that she had feelings for him and they shared a loving kiss at midnight. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

2011 At Gloworm, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Ronan (Jeff Branson) went on their first public date as a couple, while Jack and Genevieve celebrated their engagement, and Lily and Cane decided to go somewhere more their speed, landing at Jimmy's for burgers. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

2012 After Victor fired Adam (then-Michael Muhney) — again — from Newman Enterprises, he confessed to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that although he still cared for Sharon, he was in love with Chelsea. She challenged Adam to prove his commitment by agreeing to leave Genoa City so they could start over somewhere new. Adam capitulated and the couple made love. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

2015 Abby (Melissa Ordway), resplendent in a wedding gown designed by Chelsea, married Ben (Sean Carrigan) at Top of the Tower. Photo credit: Sean Smith/jpistudios.com