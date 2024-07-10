Six Amazing AMC, B&B And GH Co-Star Reunions!

Kelly Monaco (Sam, General Hospital) reconnected with Anthony Geary (ex-Luke, GH) in Amsterdam, Vincent Irizarry (ex-David, All My Children) encountered his former Pine Valley daughter, Alexa Havins, and her husband, Justin Bruening, and two Bold and Beautiful beauties met up with former castmate Daniel McVicar (ex-Clarke). Get all the details!
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Kelly Monaco
"Visiting my dearest friend… TG. #Amsterdam 🙏🏻😇❤️😘," posted Kelly Monaco (Sam, GH), who had a warm reunion with Anthony Geary, formerly GH's Luke, overseas, where the now-retired actor lives full-time. Monaco told Soap Opera Digest in 2023, "With Tony, he and I immediately had a really special bond. I was never intimidated by him. He took me into his soul. I always learned from him and I value so much the legend that he is and how genuinely gracious and kind he was with his talent and his time and his energy and his spirit with me. We became really good friends and we still communicate to this day. He writes me the most insanely beautifully worded emails, sends cards and random gifts, like a picture he’ll find that spoke to him about me. He was always able to look at me and see a little bit of a scared, damaged girl that I felt [I was inside], but he has always made me see myself with a value I don’t see myself with — like, all of my insecurities that I feel, he doesn’t see any of those things in me, and he constantly reminds me how special I am."
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Vincent Irizarry
Vincent Irizarry (ex-David, AMC) was in for a special treat while dining out with his lady love, Yvonne Glisson: an unplanned encounter with real-life marrieds Justin Bruening and Alexa Havins. Irizarry marveled on Instagram, "What a wonderful surprise running into these two beautiful kids the other evening, two of my very talented co-castmates on #allmychildren , #justinbruening (Jamie), and #alexahavins (Babe, my fictional daughter on the show with @bobbieeakes - Krystal, who apparently named our daughter after an adorable piglet 🤷🏻♂️)."
Photo credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
While in Italy, where they attended the Ischia Global Festival, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) and Ashley Jones (B&B) were delighted to run across a familiar face in Daniel McVicar, who formerly played Clarke Garrison on the show.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Finola Hughes
Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke, GH) and his partner, Antonio Hendricks, were all smiles alongside FInola Hughes (Anna, GH) when the trio converged across the pond. “Look who I found in London,” Hughes exulted, adding, "Love you 💕"
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Finola Hughes
Hughes's reunion with Buchanan came hot on the heels of her recent meet-up with her Port Charles daughter, Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin). On June 22, Hughes attended the opening night of the the “Sun, Surf, Skate” show at the Stoked Malibu Art Gallery in Malibu, CA, where the works of Rob White, McCullough's partner, were on display. "So in awe of @rob_w beautiful show opening last night," Hughes wrote on Instagram, to which McCullough replied, "Love you Fin! Thanks for coming out ❤️."
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Kimberly McCullough
McCullough also recently spent some quality time with another member of her GH family, Brooklyn Rae Silzer, who played Robin's daughter, Emma. "I have a high school graduate! I mean… 'Robin' has a high school graduate! Honored I get to be a part of watching you grow up. Love you sweetheart @brooklynraesilzer," McCullough posted. Silzer replied, "You’re the sweetest! So grateful I got to grow up with you. Love you so much ❤️."
