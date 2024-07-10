Six Amazing AMC, B&B And GH Co-Star Reunions!

1 of 6

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Kelly Monaco

"Visiting my dearest friend… TG. #Amsterdam 🙏🏻😇❤️😘," posted Kelly Monaco (Sam, GH), who had a warm reunion with Anthony Geary, formerly GH's Luke, overseas, where the now-retired actor lives full-time. Monaco told Soap Opera Digest in 2023, "With Tony, he and I immediately had a really special bond. I was never intimidated by him. He took me into his soul. I always learned from him and I value so much the legend that he is and how genuinely gracious and kind he was with his talent and his time and his energy and his spirit with me. We became really good friends and we still communicate to this day. He writes me the most insanely beautifully worded emails, sends cards and random gifts, like a picture he’ll find that spoke to him about me. He was always able to look at me and see a little bit of a scared, damaged girl that I felt [I was inside], but he has always made me see myself with a value I don’t see myself with — like, all of my insecurities that I feel, he doesn’t see any of those things in me, and he constantly reminds me how special I am."