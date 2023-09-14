Scene and Heard

1 of 3

Though B&B’s Don Diamont (Bill) chronicled the highs of his recent trip to Italy with wife Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy et al) in the last issue, there was a near-devastating low. “Whatever trip we’re on, I try to find something special, a piece of jewelry, and I accomplished that in Palermo, and that was great,” he begins. “And we got back to L.A., we got our bags and got into the car and realized her carry-on is missing, which had every single piece of jewelry that I have ever given her. Forget the monetary part of it; they’re for her birthday, for anniversaries, and connected to vacationing somewhere. It was devastating. I went to customs, I went to the LAPD and the other airlines. I spent hours at the hospital and the bag was gone. Literally, I cried and she cried.” Despite having no luck tracking down the bag, Diamont had an inkling it would be found. “I just felt somewhere, like, ‘I’m gonna get a call.’ I was just hoping against hope,” he explains. “And then, one night I was driving back from picking up some food and my phone rings. I never pick up the phone if I don’t know the caller, but it said Inglewood, which is the airport. I said hello and they said, ‘Is this Donald?’ And I said, ‘You have my bag.’ They said, ‘Yes, this is Delta Baggage Service Department. We have it.’ I had to pull over; tears came to my eyes. I’m like, ‘You don’t understand. Does it look like it’s been ransacked or is it open?’ He said no. I walked in the door and Cindy was in the kitchen. I said, ‘They have the bag. Delta has the baggage.’ She had tears and said, ‘I don’t want to get too excited. Maybe somebody went through it and then left it.’ I said, ‘I feel like it’s intact.’ So they asked if I wanted them to get it to us and I said, ‘No, no, no, I am on my way. Literally right now. I am coming to the airport to get it.’ ” Once the bag was back in their possession, “Cindy said, ‘I can’t open the bag, you open the bag.’ And I opened the bag and there’s a picture of the woman at the baggage service area — she was in the background of the picture — and she has the sweetest smile on her face, looking at us, photographing us with the bags, so we could send it to the kids and everybody that we got everything back. And I open the bag and Cindy reaches under and there’s the bag that she has all the jewelry in, and we were hugging each other with tears in our eyes.

Photo credit: Instagram