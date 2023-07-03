Kirsten Storms (Maxie, GH) has gotten close off camera with her character’s Deception colleagues. “Amanda Setton [Brook Lynn], she and I have found this good comedic timing with each other recently and that’s just led to us hanging out when we’re at work together. We text each other to check in on each other’s kids and send each other photos and stuff,” Storms reports. “I have been working with Lynn Herring [Lucy] a ton recently. She is so amazing. Her energy is infectious. I love our scenes together, and talk about being down for a bit! She and I will figure out stuff to do with scenes until we’re blue in the face on how to make it funny. I’ve been really excited every time I see that I have scenes with her and I’ve gotten to know her better through that. I had no idea she had a ranch! All the years I’ve been there working with her, I didn’t know that until, like, six months ago. Getting to know her has been really lovely.” The actress has also maintained her tight bond with Emme Rylan (ex-Lulu). “Emme is still my ride-or-die, but no ride to the airport,” she smiles. “That’s what we say, because no matter how much we love each other, we’re not driving each other to the airport [laughs].” Photo credit: ABC

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) is very impressed by co-star Linden Ashby (ex-Cameron). “He was great the first time around and he’s even better this time,” the actor sums up. “I just love what he does with Cameron. Linden says everything with a delicious attitude and he brings a great vibe on the set. He’s been on some really big productions in his life and he’s just very calm. He’s this sort of nomadic surfing guru. He’s just really got a great perspective on life and he’s got a lot of cool interests. Even though he’s not much older than me, I feel like I want to be him when I grow up. He just seems to have life sort of figured out.” There’s another aspect to Ashby that Morrow admires. “He’s a freaking grandpa,” Morrow marvels. “He surfs and mountain bikes, so he’s in great shape. He and [real-life wife] Susan [Walters, Diane] still act like newlyweds when they’re around each other and he’s just got a great life. Photo credit: Shutterstock

B&B’s Annika Noelle (Hope) had the experience of a lifetime when she headed to Italy to shoot on location in Rome. “I have been lucky enough to travel to Italy before to visit Venice and Florence, but this was my first time ever getting to travel to Roma,” she shares. “I was so struck with how much the history is woven into the city. It’s not like other destinations, where you have to travel to see the tourist attraction, no. Every street corner, there is something historic. There’s the Pantheon, with bronze doors from 115 A.D. There’s the Colosseum, where gladiators fought for their freedom. There’s the Trevi Fountain, where Anita Ekberg danced for Fellini. I could go on and on. During our brief breaks before dinner, Lawrence [Saint-Victor, Carter] and I would run around Rome to see as many of the sights as possible since it was for both of us our first time ever being there. My favorite moment was running into Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge] on a random side street in the rain and stumbling upon Fontana dei Quattro Fiumi. And as a Roman Holiday and Audrey Hepburn fan, one of my favorite places I stopped at was the Bocca della Verità. It was joyful. Even though we were exhausted from jet lag, we all thoroughly enjoyed the once-in-a-lifetime experience. Photo credit: Shutterstock