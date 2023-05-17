Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R) may not be a mother in real life, but she certainly has done her fair share of maternal heavy lifting while playing one on TV. “When Noah came along, I remember months and months of Joshua [Morrow, Nick] and me carrying infants,” the actress recalls. “If one baby was crying or fussy that day, then they’d bring out the twin and that was the story of our life for so long!” Next was Faith, mostly played by Alyvia Alyn Lind. “When Aly was three, she could walk and do her own blocking to an extent, but the way it was choreographed, somebody was always carrying her,” Case recalls. “I remember when I finally said to Joshua, ‘I can’t carry her anymore. You’ve gotta take her.’ And then we decided, ‘You know, let’s just hold her hand and let her walk.’ ” Case shares that she got her mothering technique down pat when her character was raising Sage’s infant son. “One day when we had baby Sully on the set, nobody could calm him down because he was really fussy,” she relays. “I said, ‘Here, give him to me, I know how to soothe him.’ I instantly did and I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, look at me, I’m the baby whisperer.’ [laughs].’ Photo credit: JPI

B&B’s Don Diamont (Bill) enjoyed working closely with Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) as their alter egos brought down Sheila. “When it comes to Ridge and Bill, I have to add my joy in having Thorsten back and us being able to work together so much in that kind of circumstance,” the actor says after Kaye’s extended leave from the show. “Thorsten is such a fine actor, and probably what’s more important for me is that we have similar senses of humor, so as we were shooting some of that intense stuff, we were also having a great time rehearsing and making jokes that we couldn’t possibly repeat.... Only for our consumption! I was so happy when he came back. I love working with Thorsten. I doubt he can say the same [laughs], but I really enjoyed it and we have a lot of fun together to come. I was so happy when I heard he was going to be back and we’d be doing this storyline together. Please mention that! Photo credit: JPI

DAYS fans weren’t the only ones eager to see a scene between Peter Reckell (Bo) and his TV daughter, Victoria Konefal (Ciara). “That’s something I hoped they’d explore down the line, because the response we got when I did that very first thing, when Bo came in and saved his grandson as a ghost, was great,” recounts Reckell. “And we weren’t even working with each other. She did the scene with a stand-in, then I did a scene with a stand-in, and they put them together. The audience really loved it.” That didn’t surprise Reckell. “For me it would make sense, because you’ve got this older audience that wants to watch Bo, and you’ve got this younger audience that wants to watch Ciara,” he asserts. “So, it makes sense; plus, I wanted to work with a great little actress.” Viewers will get the chance to see the two actors interact this time around. “It’s right near the end of this [story arc],” reveals Reckell. “Obviously we’d both heard about each other, and we’d met [behind the scenes]. And she sort of carried the mantel of Bo with her character and has done an amazing job, so we already had a connection without even talking to each other. Photo credit: Instagram