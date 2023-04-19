B&B’s Don Diamont (Bill) appreciates the new dynamic between Bill and Ridge. “ ‘Despise’ is probably an approxpriate word for how these guys feel about one another, and they are still antagonists,” he notes. “Despite them working together, that is still a factor.” Diamont isn’t holding out hope that the duo will ever mend fences completely. “I don’t think you’ll see Ridge and Bill sitting on a couch chuckling and feeding each other cake,” he muses. “I don’t think you’ll see that level of cuddly affection, but what I’m enjoying is seeing these new and unexpected alliances. These people who’ve spent decades fighting one another are now relying on each other for the sake of their families. It is a soap, so I don’t know how long this unity will all last for. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Steve Burton’s first day returning to DAYS, where he first played Harris Michaels back in 1988, prompted some reflection. “I was driving to work my first day and it was kind of nostalgic,” says Burton. “My dad had a convertible, and he used to drive me to all my auditions. We were living in Beverly Hills. He used to manage apartments there. We would drive over Highland and onto Barham to Universal, where I had my first job, OUT OF THIS WORLD. He would take me all over the place, and he would always have his mix tapes playing in the car. He was a DJ, so he’d make his own tapes. The song ‘Tainted Love’ was on the tape he’d always play. When I was driving in from Orange County about to hit Barham to go to my first day at DAYS, ‘Tainted Love’ came on [the radio]. I was like, ‘Wow, this is crazy. This is exactly how my dad would drive me.’ On top of that, it’s been, like, 35 years I’ve been [in the business]. And then that song came on. It was so supernatural in a sense. My dad was my biggest advocate when it came to acting. He’d always say, ‘Just go out and do your best.’ So it was awesome. It was a very emotional moment, and I was overcome with gratitude.” Photo credit: Howard Wise/Peacock

When John J. York was auditioning for the role of Mac on GH, which he’s held since 1991, a familiar face was among the finalists for the part: Paul Satterfield, who went on to play Paul Hornsby. Recalls York, “They brought in five guys to test at the first screen test. Then they asked me and Paul to come back to test again and we both read with Finola [Hughes, Anna]. There was one guy in the original group that I felt looked a little edgy, and I was thinking, ‘Oh, no. He’s a good-looking, edgy guy,’ which is what I thought they were looking for for Mac. So, at the second callback, I saw it was Paul Satterfield and I was thinking, ‘Wow. He looks more like Christopher Reeve than Tristan Rogers [Robert]!’ So then I was thinking, ‘Maybe my chances are pretty good,’ because they wanted a resemblance to Tristan. We did the audition and I ended up getting the part and because they liked Paul so much, they ended up casting him, as well, but as someone else.” Photo credit: ABC