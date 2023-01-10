Chad Duell (Michael, GH) has had fun interacting with the live animals who’ve played a role in the Quartermaines’ orbit over the past few months, most recently the turkey that traipsed through the mansion on Thanksgiving. “Those things are bigger than you think they would be!” he reports. “I didn’t have that much interaction with him, but having a huge turkey on set was a lot of fun. It’s cool to shake things up like that. You can kind of get caught up in the machine, the grind of the everyday, doing similar stuff all the time. And then, when you bring in a live animal, like the turkey or the house [at the Quartermaine stables], it changes things up and gets you out of your regular routine.” He also enjoyed the creative way the show scripted the Qs to end up eating pizza on the holiday. “I’m sure the fans were like, ‘What can they possibly do now to ruin Thanksgiving?!’ And this one was unique, a live turkey destroying our kitchen! I know I didn’t see it coming!” In the episode, Michael volunteered to slaughter the bird, but Duell declares, “That would never happen. My character, never — and also Chad, never! I don’t think either one of us would remotely think about that. It would be a disaster.” Photo credit: ABC

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) fondly recalls a childhood fantasy that came true thanks to a family connection. “My half brother was [singer/actor/teen heartthrob] David Cassidy’s photographer and I got to visit him on the set of THE PARTRIDGE FAMILY when I was about 10,” explains the actress. “We took a picture together outside his dressing room door, that my brother blew up to life-size. Later in life, David bought my house from me and walked into the garage and saw the picture of the two of us! We became friends and he and his wife and I were in baby class together. One morning, I went to their house for breakfast and when he went to leave for a meeting, he kissed us both good-bye, me on the cheek, of course. And when he left his house, his wife looked at me because I was very quiet and then I screamed, ‘David Cassidy just kissed me!’ We laughed so hard but it was such a surreal moment!” Photo credit: CBS

Chandler Massey (Will, DAYS) is enjoying doing Christmas movies for Hallmark. “I love those; I’m gonna do another one next year,” he reports. “They are just so much freaking fun. The crew is great, the stories are fun and it’s just a completely positive experience for me.” Massey was also thrilled to run into DAYS mom Alison Sweeney (Sami) during a recent Hallmark event in New York City. “I was hoping I would see her; I didn’t know who was coming, but obviously I was and I had my eye out for Ali,” he says. “I grew up on DAYS and she played my mom. My real mom, although very involved in my life, lived on the other side of the country [when I filmed DAYS], so I definitely had a strong bond with Ali. I really think she’s an amazing person, so anytime I get to run into her, that’s a good day.” As for them working together for Hallmark some day, Massey winks, “That would be awesome, so cool. Keeping my fingers crossed that one day it might happen. Photo credit: Hallmark