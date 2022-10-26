Cady McClain (Jennifer, DAYS) is thrilled that she’s been able to work with so many talented actors as part of her recent story. “It’s always a blast to work with Marci Miller [ex-Abigail] again,” McClain begins. “She’s a joy and it’s a great loss for the show that she’s moved on to do other things. But I’m excited to see what she does. It was great to get a chance to work with her. I’m the artistic director of a long-standing theater company called Axial, and we do these monthly play readings online and she came and did one for us and she was just fantastic. She’s a great talent and amazing actress and a lovely person. So that was a joy. And Susan [Seaforth Hayes, Julie], of course, is always entertaining; she’s a hoot. And she’s a very committed actress and always prepared and ready to work. Suzanne [Rogers, Maggie] is just fantastic. I mean, I cannot tell you how wonderful she is to work with. A different kind of energy but she is also deeply committed and I hope to get the chance to work with her more; she’s fabulous. I feel so lucky to be able to work with these long-standing characters and be a part of the history of the show when I’m really relatively a newcomer to this show and to this canvas and this long history. It’s been really special. I feel grateful and lucky that Melissa [Reeves, ex-Jennifer] wanted to take a break and allowed me the opportunity to step in and be part of the daytime world again. It’s been a blessing.” Photo credit: JPI

Rory Gibson (Noah, Y&R) is still trying to work through the list of movies suggested to him by his on-screen dad, Joshua Morrow (Nick). “Initially, I was such a good and responsible son,” Gibson shares. “I did my homework, I watched a bunch of the movies Josh suggested, and I was telling him in depth about each one. I wish I had taken a picture of the look on his face of how proud he was of me.” However, that tide turned. “I kind of stopped watching them for a little bit and before I knew it, I got way behind,” Gibson admits. “He would ask me, ‘Have you seen this yet?’ and ‘Have you seen that yet?’ and I would just cringe when I’d have to say no. I felt so bad. He would joke about how disappointed he was in me, but it felt so real.” Luckily, Gibson has found a way to assuage his guilt for the time being. “I just don’t talk about movies around him,” he chuckles. “But I promise, I’m going to get back to Josh’s list — and in his good graces!” Photo credit: JPI

When Lexi Ainsworth returned to GH as Kristina, she spent her downtime recording a TikTok with on-screen relatives Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), Kelly Monaco (Sam) and Haley Pullos (Molly). “The funny thing is, it was Nancy’s idea,” Ainsworth recalls. “But she was like, ‘I don’t know how to use TikTok!’ And I was like, ‘Well, I don’t know how to use it either,’ and Kelly was like, ‘I don’t know how to do it,’ and then we all looked to Haley, and Haley was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I can figure it out.’ We were asking her all these questions and I was like, ‘I feel so old!’ I think I even posted on my Instagram this [text] convo we had about, ‘Do we even know how to post it?’ Like, we didn’t know how to make one, let alone figure out how to upload it and then share it! I learned a lot that day [laughs]. I don’t really want to learn how to make [Instagram] reels and TikToks! I feel like I probably should learn it, but I already spend so much time on Instagram even though I don’t even post that much! I don’t need another distraction! I have ADD and it’s the worst thing for me — before I know it I’ve spent four hours on my phone.” Photo credit: Instagram