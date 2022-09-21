1 of 2

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) and Karla Mosley (ex-Maya, B&B) attended the same high school in New York, where they shared a role in one of their school’s productions. “In our senior year we did Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and in this particular musical, every character sings their lines, no one speaks,” Egan explains. “The narrator of Joseph does a lot of singing, so for our production, they split the narrator role, which meant Karla and I took turns with the singing.” Although the actresses would be reunited years later when Egan landed on Y&R and Mosley was across the hall at B&B, they would occasionally run into each other before that when they both lived in New York City. “I was on ALL MY CHILDREN [as Annie] and Karla was on GUIDING LIGHT [as Christina], so we would bump into each other and catch up,” Egan shares. “When she was on B&B, we would see each other frequently, which was really nice. I would love if she came back to play Maya because that would mean I’d be seeing her again.”

Photo credit: JPI