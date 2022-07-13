DAYS’s Marci Miller (ex-Abigail) says she put a lot into her final scenes with Billy Flynn (Chad). “One thing I really like about the show and good-bye scenes is that you have this moment where you get to say good-bye to your friend, too,” she explains. “Not only is Abby is looking at Chad and saying, ‘Good-bye. I’ll love you forever. you’ve been so important to me,’ but Marci is also looking at Billy saying, ‘Good-bye. I’ll love you forever, man. Call me next week. Text me.’ It’s a good-bye to him, as well. I think we both understood that in the moment. It was funny, because Billy kept messing up the scene. It was this really emotional scene. Billy hates good-byes. Hates them. I whispered to him, ‘You are messing up, you are sabotaging yourself on purpose because you don’t want to say good-bye to me.’ He chuckled and said, ‘You are so right. That’s exactly what’s happening. I’m subconsciously messing up, because I don’t want it to be over.’ Then we got through it, and it was awesome.” Photo credit: JPI

Nobody is a bigger fan of her mom than B&B’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), whose mother, Judith Lang, has been a major influence on her life. “She is amazing,” marvels the actress. “She’s a very young spirit. She has so much energy, sometimes it seems like more than me! She still works. She travels. She’s very much a business lady and out there doing things. She’s young in spirit. She is so amazing. I get a lot from her. She has always backed me up, no matter what I was doing. She has always been there, always been so supportive and given me unconditional love. She is just the most amazing person I’ve ever met. She’s just loves life, and I’ve learned a lot from her about positivity, and how you can create your own life. You create what you want in your life. If you have bad things in your life, well, maybe you attracted those things for a reason, but everything is really what you create. You control your own universe, so make it what you want.” Photo credit: JPI

It may have gone unnoticed by Y&R viewers but Noah was wearing a touch of eye makeup at Mariah and Tessa’s wedding. “It was my first time wearing guy-liner,” quipped Rory Gibson (Noah). “My makeup artist tells me, ‘You’re wearing eyeliner. It’s going to look so cool.’ I’ve never worn eyeliner before, so I went into it super-excited.” However, the thrill quickly wore off when on the day of taping, the actor discovered just how the beauty product is applied. “They practically stab you in the eye with a pencil!” he shares. “I even started crying and not because it hurt, I just didn’t know that was going to happen. I thought that they went just underneath your eyelashes, I didn’t realize they go literally inside the lid and start coloring on your eyeball. That totally caught me off guard. I was like, ‘What is happening?!’ Since there was still another day of shooting, I talked to my girlfriend about it when I got home and she told me that you’re supposed to look away from where the pencil is. So if they’re starting on the left side of your eye, you look up to the upper right hand corner, and as they move, your eye moves away from it and it’s done. It was the secret of life!” Photo credit: JPI