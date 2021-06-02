Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH) is grateful that her character’s journey to Nixon Falls has resulted in her getting to spend quality time with Maurice Benard (Sonny). “We’ve had conversations before, but just passing each other in the halls of the studio and stuff like that,” she begins. “But doing scenes with him? I love it! Honestly, 100 percent, love it. He’s so much fun to be in a scene with. He’s charming and he’s so skilled; he’s easygoing and yet he takes the work seriously. When we do the scenes in Nixon Falls, most of the time we shoot at the end of the day, so it’s kind of like I haven’t even really been part of anyone else’s storyline. I haven’t seen anyone, so it’s like this small little world we’re in when we go into the studio, and everyone else has already gone home. It has felt like I’ve been in this completely different town with this really great guy, Maurice. I can’t express how much I’ve enjoyed it. It’s just been a lot of fun. He’ll pull me aside sometimes and go, ‘Can you just go with me?’ Between, like, when we rehearse and when we tape it, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m totally there with you.’ And then he’ll do something totally magical in the scene and I’m watching it, like, ‘Wow, that was really cool!’ I am really having a wonderful time.” Photo credit: ABC

Everyone has their personal pet peeves and for B&B’s Delon de Metz (Zende), one of them is emojis. “This topic makes me impassioned,” the actor chuckles. “The truth is, I am not an emoji guy. I resisted them for the longest time, even using LOL or any of these acronyms. But because of that, I’ve had people comment, like, ‘The way you text is very different from how you are in person. You’re really fun and light but the way you write is a little dry.’ I’ve tried to pay attention to that but I write in sentence format, and I just don’t use emojis. I’m like, ‘Grown men and women should not be using emojis. Period.’ It’s just my own personal opinion. For me, I don’t think it’s ever going to happen. I’m not going to send you faces. I don’t even like writing a thumbs up or an exclamation point. It’s just too easy. It’s just me — but I would love to see more formality in text messages.” Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) was impressed by co-star Stacy Haiduk’s ability to transition between portraying Kristen and Susan throughout their recent storyline. “I think Stacy does a tremendous job of playing the confusing moments of Susan melting through Kristen and vice versa,” he raves. “You’ll catch it just for a second. It’s a fun little game of cat and mouse. Stacy in both roles? It’s fun. She gets into it. When Stacy is Susan, she is Susan for the day. She’s walking around the halls in that accent with the teeth in, and her energy is through the roof. She gets into it. Stacy loves her job more than anyone in the course of modern history. She is always just so enthusiastic about the work she has to do and she has a lot to say. She’s playing dual characters and she’s a busy girl. It’s fun to watch. I have to pinch myself sometimes because you just want to watch Susan. You forget that you’re in this scene.” Photo credit: JPI