Scene and Heard

Deidre Hall (Marlena, DAYS) had a great time appearing on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW. “It was dreamy,” Hall reports. “It’s that moment where somebody talks about a film they just saw and you think, ‘Oh, by the time I hear so many wonderful things, it won’t seem so wonderful,’ and she’s the exception. Everybody that knows her and gets to work with her just kvells about her and she is all that, so it was delightful to spend some time with her. She’s got a good thing there and right now, aside from being an unbelievable singer, she’s just yummy and aren’t we looking for that? Just something to put on that feels like a safe, comfortable, homey place.” The show featured a clip of the Roman and Marlena wedding from 1986. “The spiked headdress? My favorite wedding and Drake [Hogestyn, John/then-Roman] always says, ‘You could lose an eye getting married to you.’ The funniest thing is that no matter when it was, it feels like it was just this morning. Seeing that, it’s sweet because we’re so in the moment when we actually say the words and play the scene that somehow, that all rushes back when I see it again. I know what’s going to happen, and I remember funny things that were going on during the taping of it.” Photo credit: NBC

Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R) shares that she felt an unexpected rush of emotions while working with her soap daughter, Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith), for Sharon and Rey’s wedding. “There’s a really nice moment that Sharon had with Faith before the wedding, where she tells Faith how proud she is of her,” explains Case. “I had so much on my mind with all of my other dialogue that I hadn’t really thought through this scene very well that I would be having with Aly. Once we started taping and I looked at her and started saying these things, it was one of the first times that I almost couldn’t continue because I got really choked up. It just hit me from out of the blue; I didn’t see it coming. I’m not normally thrown like that. I don’t think the audience saw it because I’m pretty certain I covered it pretty well. I just love Aly. We have been talking about how she and I look so much alike, so we’ve made up fantasy scenarios of how we’re related. That probably made me feel super-sentimental.” Photo credit: JPI

Tristan Rogers (Robert, GH) recalls that it was not the show’s original intention to pair him on-screen with Demi Moore, the show’s first Jackie Templeton. He explains, “She came along right after the [Luke/Laura] wedding, in 1982, and everybody added up one and one to four — they got it all wrong! They all assumed that she was Laura’s replacement. She was never Laura’s replacement. Gloria [Monty, then-executive producer] was always hoping that Genie [Francis, who had recently exited] would change her mind and come back so they kept that storyline going in the background. Demi came in and there was another girl, Janine Turner [ex-Laura Templeton], who was the look alike, and that actually spun off into another storyline altogether. Looking for Laura,” who was missing, “was part of it, but then they discovered, ‘Well, what are we going to do with Jackie, with Demi?’ And the word got out that she was going to be Luke Spencer’s [Anthony Geary] new love interest, so they nipped that in the bud and said, ‘Okay, we’re going to give her to Rogers.’ This became a tradition! And so the relationship developed between Robert and Jackie.” Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection