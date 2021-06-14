Pomp and Circumstance: These Proud Soap Parents Celebrate Graduations

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) and her husband, David, posed with their daughter, Megan. “Megan has officially graduated from her elementary school and is off to middle school now. ☺️ 7th grade here she comes! We are so proud of her and excited for her next adventure at her new school. #familyfriday #momlife
,” the actress enthused.
“Graduate!!!!!!! Congratulations class of 2021!!! What a class. They survived the Woolsey fire the pandemic and distance learning!!” Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R) captioned this shot with husband Vincent Van Patten and son Jesse.
AMC’s Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) and Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo) posed with their son, Joaquin, at this high school graduation.
Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) displayed her diploma.
“So proud of our sweet girl graduating elementary school!” posted Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS), with daughter, Isabella, and beau Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel, DAYS). “@kylelowder22
[ex-Rex, DAYS et al, Isabella’s dad] was filming, otherwise he would be in this photo too! Three very proud parents to one heck of kid! 🌺❤️”
Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH) shared this image in her cap and gown, noting the many acceptances she received.
“Congrats to our girl 🎓 We are so proud of all your accomplishments and for bringing such light to our family. Love you so much and can’t wait for all that’s next in your life! ❤️,” shared Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R), with husband Scott and their daughter, Samantha.
Ashton Arbab (ex-Dev, GH) was all smiles at the beach after his ceremony.
“Congratulations Lauren Elizabeth Wright !!! 2021 Cal Poly Graduate - graduating with a bachelor of science in journalism with a concentration in public relations and a minor in ethic studies - we love you so much and we are soooooo proud !!!” cheered Laura Wright (Carly, GH) of her daughter.