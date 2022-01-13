Life In Photos: Y&R's Noah Newman

1997: Noah Christian Newman almost died after arriving prematurely on March 3 to Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case), but luckily pulled through.
2003: Six-year-old Noah (then-MacKay Giller) watched over his ailing big sister, Cassie (Camryn Grimes).
2004: Noah (then-Blake Woodruff) jumped a couple of years ahead in age to happily pose for this family photo.
2005: Noah (then-Chase Eillison) hung out poolside with Sharon and his aunt Abby (then-Darcy Rose Byrnes).
2007: Noah (then-Hunter Allan) showed off his athleticism while shooting hoops.
2008: Noah (then-Kevin Schmidt) came back from summer camp at the age of 15.
2009: Noah shared a teen romance with Eden (Vanessa Marano).
2010: For a blip in time, Noah (then-Luke Kleintank) played doting brother to baby sister Faith and guitar.
2011: Schmidt was back as Noah, who often had heart-to-hearts with Grandpa Victor (Eric Braeden).
2012: Noah was often tasked with keeping a watchful eye on impetuous Abby (then-Lindsay Bushman).
2012: That same year, Noah (then-Robert Adamson) returned from New York City and was suddenly old enough to bartend at his dad’s new pub.
2015: Noah fell in love with policewoman Courtney (Kelli Goss) but tragedy struck when she was murdered on their wedding day by a dirty cop.
2016: Noah proposed to Marisa (Sofia Pernas) but her sticky entanglement with Luca, who was still her husband, eventually tanked the engagement.
2017: Noah’s bad luck with romance continued after girlfriend Tessa (Cait Fairbanks, l.) fell in love with his sister and twin of the late Cassie, Mariah (Camryn Grimes).
2020: When Noah returned home to celebrate with his parents the 50th anniversary of Newman Enterprises, Noah was living in London and doing photography.
2021: Noah (now-Rory Gibson)`has moved back to Genoa City, where he’s reconnecting with friends and family, including his uncle, Adam (Mark Grossman).