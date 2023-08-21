Kris

PHOTOS

Kristos Andrews’ Surprise Birthday Celebration

Kris

Credit: Michael Mattes

Kristos Andrews’ Surprise Birthday Celebration
THE BAY’s Kristos Andrews (Pete) was fêted with a surprise birthday party.

Photo credit: Michael Mattes

Former ALL MY CHILDREN co-stars Vincent Irizarry (ex-David et al) and Finola Hughes (Anna, GH; ex-Anna/ex-Alex, AMC) caught up.

Photo credit: Michael Mattes

Photo credit: Michael Mattes

Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Y&R et al) was all smiles.

Photo credit: Michael Mattes

DAYS’s Tamara Braun (Ava) reunited with former on-screen son Mike Manning (ex-Charlie).

Photo credit: Michael Mattes

Rafael de la Fuente (ex-Sam, DYNASTY) made the scene.

Photo credit: Michael Mattes

Y&R’s Kate Linder (Esther) and Tamara Clatterbuck (ex-Alice) hugged it out.

Photo credit: Michael Mattes

THE BAY’s Creator Gregori Martin palled around with Daniel Hall (ex-Scott, Y&R).

Photo credit: Michael Mattes

