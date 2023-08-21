Kristos Andrews’ Surprise Birthday Celebration

THE BAY’s Kristos Andrews (Pete) was fêted with a surprise birthday party.
Photo credit: Michael Mattes
Former ALL MY CHILDREN co-stars Vincent Irizarry (ex-David et al) and Finola Hughes (Anna, GH; ex-Anna/ex-Alex, AMC) caught up.
Photo credit: Michael Mattes
Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Y&R et al) was all smiles.
Photo credit: Michael Mattes
DAYS’s Tamara Braun (Ava) reunited with former on-screen son Mike Manning (ex-Charlie).
Photo credit: Michael Mattes
Rafael de la Fuente (ex-Sam, DYNASTY) made the scene.
Photo credit: Michael Mattes
Y&R’s Kate Linder (Esther) and Tamara Clatterbuck (ex-Alice) hugged it out.
Photo credit: Michael Mattes
THE BAY’s Creator Gregori Martin palled around with Daniel Hall (ex-Scott, Y&R).
Photo credit: Michael Mattes