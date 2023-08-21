Kristos Andrews’ Surprise Birthday Celebration

THE BAY’s Kristos Andrews (Pete) was fêted with a surprise birthday party. Photo credit: Michael Mattes

Former ALL MY CHILDREN co-stars Vincent Irizarry (ex-David et al) and Finola Hughes (Anna, GH; ex-Anna/ex-Alex, AMC) caught up. Photo credit: Michael Mattes

Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Y&R et al) was all smiles. Photo credit: Michael Mattes

DAYS’s Tamara Braun (Ava) reunited with former on-screen son Mike Manning (ex-Charlie). Photo credit: Michael Mattes

Rafael de la Fuente (ex-Sam, DYNASTY) made the scene. Photo credit: Michael Mattes

Y&R’s Kate Linder (Esther) and Tamara Clatterbuck (ex-Alice) hugged it out. Photo credit: Michael Mattes