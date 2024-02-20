Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Amelia Heinle, Mark Grossman, Josh Morrow

CHECK IT OUT

How YOUNG AND RESTLESS Is Celebrating 45 Years Of Nikki

By

Amelia Heinle, Mark Grossman, Josh Morrow

Credit: INSTAGRAM/YOUNGANDRESTLESSCBS(3)

View gallery 6

On February 20, 2024 — the day that marks Melody Thomas Scott’s 45th anniversary in the role of Nikki — Y&R celebrated in style by creating custom T-shirts honoring the character and her various iconic hairstyles through the years. In a video posted on Y&R’s official Instagram account, Joshua Morrow (Nick), proudly sporting one of the shirts, enthused, “To my mama, Melody Thomas Scott, celebrating a huge, huge, huge anniversary, an absolute icon on this show. What better way to celebrate you than with these incredible T-shirts, looking at all your best looks. We love you, the whole world loves you, and you deserve everything. Love you, Mama.” Click through the gallery to see Thomas Scott’s other co-stars paying homage in the special Nikki shirts.

How YOUNG AND RESTLESS Is Celebrating 45 Years Of Nikki
1 of 6
Close gallery

Amelia Heinle (Victoria)

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/YOUNGANDRESTLESSCBS

Melissa Ordway (Abby)

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/YOUNGANDRESTLESSCBS

Mark Grossman (Adam)

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/YOUNGANDRESTLESSCBS

Hayley Erin (Claire)

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/YOUNGANDRESTLESSCBS

Joshua Morrow (Nick)

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/YOUNGANDRESTLESSCBS

Eric Braeden (Victor)

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/YOUNGANDRESTLESSCBS

Filed Under: , , , , , ,
Comments