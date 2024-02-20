How YOUNG AND RESTLESS Is Celebrating 45 Years Of Nikki

On February 20, 2024 — the day that marks Melody Thomas Scott’s 45th anniversary in the role of Nikki — Y&R celebrated in style by creating custom T-shirts honoring the character and her various iconic hairstyles through the years. In a video posted on Y&R’s official Instagram account, Joshua Morrow (Nick), proudly sporting one of the shirts, enthused, “To my mama, Melody Thomas Scott, celebrating a huge, huge, huge anniversary, an absolute icon on this show. What better way to celebrate you than with these incredible T-shirts, looking at all your best looks. We love you, the whole world loves you, and you deserve everything. Love you, Mama.” Click through the gallery to see Thomas Scott’s other co-stars paying homage in the special Nikki shirts.

