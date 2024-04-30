Former GH Star Haley Pullos Receives Jail Time

Haley Pullos, who played the character of Molly Lansing-Davis on General Hospital now knows her fate after going to court for the drunk driving accident she was involved in a year ago to the day. TMZ is reporting that she will be spending three months in jail after pleading no contest to one of the charges against her — driving under the influence and causing bodily injury. After that, the website says she will serve five years probation and she will have to serve 200 hours of community service. They also reported that her license will be suspended for a year.

The actress, who played Alexis’s youngest daughter from 2009 until last year, was involved in a wrong-way crash on April 29, 2023, and arrested. Cops at the time said they found edibles and mini-bottles of tequila in her car and that she showed signs of being intoxicated. It wasn’t long before news came out that this wasn’t her first accident that evening, she’d been in an earlier hit-and-run.

It was soon reported that she went to rehab. What followed was a year’s worth of court cases for Pullos and a year’s worth of recasts for the show. The first actress to replace her was Holiday Mia Kriegel. Kriegel was replaced in mid-July by Brooke Anne Smith, but there was fan backlash — they felt the actress was too old to play the role. Next came the current actress, Kristen Vaganos, who took over the role in late September and has been playing Molly ever since. The actress is currently involved in a pretty big surrogate story now that her sister older Kristina is carrying a baby for Molly and TJ.

Nancy Lee Grahn weighed in on her situation via her Official X account. “As Haley’s TV mom I can tell some truths about her as I’ve loved her since she was little girl. She made a HUGE mistake, knows it, owns it & has spent the last yr doing EVERYTHING imaginable to take responsibility 4 it. It’s not that I oppose jail. It’s that I oppose this jail.”

According to TMZ, part of the plea deal for Pullos includes the dropping of two other charges against her — felony DUI causing bodily injury and misdemeanor hit and run.