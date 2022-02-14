How Soap Stars Celebrated Superbowl LVI

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) and her children, Natalia and Jameson, showed their support for the Los Angeles Rams’s QB Matthew, who shares their moniker. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) attended the game with co-star Victoria Konefal (Ciara) and Jessie Harrison, posting, “SUPER-BOWL !!!! Epic Day. Epic Game w @jessiehessie1 @victoriakonefal Bucket list a little shorter now” Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) and husband Matt Katrosar were all smiles. Photo credit: Twitter

Sal Stowers (Lani, DAYS) and her pal Brooke sat in the end zone. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn), wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and their daughter, Poppy, showed their love for the Rams, posting, “They did it! Congrats @rams what a win!!!” Photo credit: Instagram

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) and SELLING SUNSET co-star Emma Hernan had a blast cheering on the teams and loved the halftime show. Photo credit: Instagram

Don Diamont (Bill B&B) took in the game from the comfort of his living room. Photo credit: Instagram

Cincinnati, OH native Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH et al) cheered on the Bengals. Photo credit: Instagram