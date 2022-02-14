How Soap Stars Celebrated Superbowl LVI

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) and her children, Natalia and Jameson, showed their support for the Los Angeles Rams’s QB Matthew, who shares their moniker.
DAYS’s Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) attended the game with co-star Victoria Konefal (Ciara) and Jessie Harrison, posting, “SUPER-BOWL !!!! Epic Day. Epic Game w @jessiehessie1
& @victoriakonefal
Bucket list a little shorter now”
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) and husband Matt Katrosar were all smiles.
Sal Stowers (Lani, DAYS) and her pal Brooke sat in the end zone.
B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn), wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and their daughter, Poppy, showed their love for the Rams, posting, “They did it! Congrats @rams
what a win!!!”
Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) and SELLING SUNSET co-star Emma Hernan had a blast cheering on the teams and loved the halftime show.
Don Diamont (Bill B&B) took in the game from the comfort of his living room.
Cincinnati, OH native Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH et al) cheered on the Bengals.
Allison Paige (ex-Bev, DAYS) shared a shot from her seat.