How Soap Stars Celebrated Superbowl LVI

How Soap Stars Celebrated Superbowl LVI
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) and her children, Natalia and Jameson, showed their support for the Los Angeles Rams’s QB Matthew, who shares their moniker.

DAYS’s Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) attended the game with co-star Victoria Konefal (Ciara) and Jessie Harrison, posting, “SUPER-BOWL !!!! Epic Day. Epic Game w @jessiehessie1 & @victoriakonefal Bucket list a little shorter now”

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) and husband Matt Katrosar were all smiles.

Sal Stowers (Lani, DAYS) and her pal Brooke sat in the end zone.

B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn), wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and their daughter, Poppy, showed their love for the Rams, posting, “They did it! Congrats @rams what a win!!!”

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) and SELLING SUNSET co-star Emma Hernan had a blast cheering on the teams and loved the halftime show.  

Don Diamont (Bill B&B) took in the game from the comfort of his living room.

Cincinnati, OH native Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH et al) cheered on the Bengals.

Allison Paige (ex-Bev, DAYS) shared a shot from her seat.

