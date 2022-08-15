Courtney Hope was born on August 15 and raised in Plano, TX. Photo credit: JPI

The actress graduated from a performing arts school at 15 years old and moved to L.A., started college on her 16th birthday, and completed her Associates Degree by the age of 18 with a major in Psychology. Photo credit: JPI

Courtney is an avid fitness enthusiast. Photo credit: JPI

Hope plays Jesse in the video game Control. “I love the gaming world, and it’s definitely something I want to try and stay in as long as possible. It’s Remedy’s first female lead in a video game, which is super-exciting and fun,” the actress told Digest. Photo credit: JPI