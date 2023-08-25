Carly Tenney, AS THE WORLD TURNS (1995-96, 1997-2010) While she’s arguably made just as strong an impact on the GH universe, the role that secured West’s status as a daytime superstar was that of strong-willed Carly, who started out as a schemer with dollar signs in her eyes but showed her heart of gold via her long-running romance with Jack, one of Oakdale’s all-time most memorable pairings. West scored two Daytime Emmys as Outstanding Lead Actress over the course of her ATWT run. Photo credit: PGP

Ava Jerome, GH (2013-present) The actress recently hit the 10-year mark in her other Daytime Emmy-winning role, the complex Ava, a mafia princess and art gallerist who has become a Port Charles powerhouse — and as she’s loved, lost and survived everything from cancer to being seduced by a serial killer, the character has certainly given West ample opportunity to show off her dramatic chops. Photo credit: ABC

Diane Jenkins, Y&R (2010-11) When ATWT went off the air and Y&R snapped up West as a recast Diane, it seemed like a slam dunk. Casting West was certainly a coup, but the show never found its creative footing with Diane during West’s era, having her hit the sheets with father-and-son duo Victor and Nick, making enemies left and right and soon winding up “dead”. Photo credit: JPI

Annie Dutton, GUIDING LIGHT (1994-98) The actress was a daytime novice when she burst onto the GL scene as troubled nurse Annie — but her portrayal was nothing short of masterful. By the time Watros ended her Springfield run, she’d created one of the most enduringly memorable villainesses in daytime history — and she collected a well-deserved parting gift: the 1998 Daytime Emmy as Outstanding Lead Actress. Photo credit: PGP

Nina Reeves, GH (2019-present) Watros faced a big challenge when she assumed the role of Nina from Michelle Stafford, but the charming and colorful mix of vulnerability and quirkiness that she brought to Nina soon won fans over. Nina has proven to be a fantastic showcase for Watros, who has shined both in rivalries (e.g., with Laura Wright’s Carly) and romances (e.g., with Maurice Benard’s Sonny.) Photo credit: ABC