In 1984, Marcy Walker made her SANTA BARBARA debut as Eden Capwell.

In 1987, DAYS’s Kayla and Jack wed. Photo credit: NBC

In 2006, Brandon Beemer assumed the role of DAYS’s Shawn. Photo credit: JPI

In 2007, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Blair remarried “Todd” (who turned out to be a brainwashed Victor Lord, Jr.). Photo credit: ABC