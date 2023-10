In 1987, GH’s Sean declared his love to Tiffany. Photo credit: ABC

In 1999, Katherine Bell died after Helena pushes her off the Wyndemere parapet on GH. Photo credit: ABC

In 2007, Alexa Havins exited ALL MY CHILDREN as Babe Carey, and Amanda Baker made her debut in the same role. Photo credit: ABC

In 2010, Maura West (Ava, GH) made her Y&R debut as Diane. Photo credit: JPI