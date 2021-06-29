DAYS

Five Things That Happened On June 29 In Soap History

Credit: NBC

Five Things That Happened On June 29 In Soap History
In 1956, GUIDING LIGHT aired its final radio episode.
In 1972, Robin Strasser ended her run as ANOTHER WORLD’s Rachel.
In 1984, Arleen Sorkin made her DAYS debut as Calliope.

Photo credit: NBC

In 1990, DAYS’s Jennifer lost her virginity to Jack.

Photo credit: NBC

In 2012, Y&R’s Paul shot his son, Ricky.

Photo credit: JPI

