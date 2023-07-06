FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On July 6 In Soap History July 6, 2023 9:19AM Credit: ABCView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On July 6 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1979, Scotty and Laura wed on GH.Photo credit: ABC2 of 5In 1987, Anne Heche debuted as Vicky on ANOTHER WORLD.Photo credit: NBC3 of 5In 1998, Mike and Carrie shared their first kiss on DAYS.Photo credit: JPI4 of 5In 1999, DAYS’s John and Marlena wed.Photo credit: Jeff Katz 5 of 5in 2017, DAYS’s Rafe and Hope got engaged.Photo credit: JPI In 1979, Scotty and Laura wed on GH.Photo credit: ABCIn 1987, Anne Heche debuted as Vicky on ANOTHER WORLD.Photo credit: NBCIn 1998, Mike and Carrie shared their first kiss on DAYS.Photo credit: JPIIn 1999, DAYS’s John and Marlena wed.Photo credit: Jeff Katzin 2017, DAYS’s Rafe and Hope got engaged.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: Another World, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Anne Heche, Christie Clark, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Galen Gering, Genie Francis, Kin Shriner, Kristian Alfonso Comments