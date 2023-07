In 1986, David Canary (ex-Adam/Stuart, ALL MY CHILDREN) and Erika Slezak (ex-Viki, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) nabbed the top acting honors at the 13th Annual Daytime Emmys.

In 1996, GH’s Lucky learned that Nikolas is his half brother. Photo credit: ABC

In 2000, GUIDING LIGHT’s Cassie married Prince Richard Winslow. Photo credit: PGP

In 1997, Adrienne Frantz made her B&B debut as Amber. Photo credit: JPI