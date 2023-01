In 1968, Russ and Rachel wed on ANOTHER WORLD.

In 2000, Scott and Lucy agreed to postpone their wedding on PORT CHARLES. Photo credit: ABC

In 2001, Bianca was outed as a lesbian at the Crystal Ball on ALL MY CHILDREN. Photo credit: ABC

In 2003, Y&R’s Ashley confessed to Brad that Victor is Abby’s biological father. Photo credit: JPI