In 1982, John Stamos debuted as GH’s Blackie Parrish. Photo credit: ABC

In 1999, DAYS’s Eric and Nicole made love for the first time.

In 2004, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Edmund couldn’t feel his legs after a bullet lodged in his spine. Photo credit: ABC

In 2008, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Rosanna slipped back into a coma, devastating Paul. Photo credit: PGP