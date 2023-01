In 1986, Bo and Didi wed on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Photo credit: ABC

In 2005, GH’s Alexis learned that her husband, Ric, had known all along about Kristina being Sonny’s father, and angrily accused him of using her. Photo credit: ABC

In 2006, Bo and Hope said good-bye to a critically injured Zack on DAYS. Photo credit: JPI

In 2007, Kay and Fox wed on PASSIONS. Photo credit: JPI