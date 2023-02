In 1985, SANTA BARBARA’s Joe and Kelly got hitched. Photo credit: NBC

In 1989, DAYS’s Jennifer met Jack when she reported to work at The Spectator. Photo credit: NBC

In 1990, DAYS’s Steve and a pregnant Kayla attempted to wed legally, but she was arrested for his first wife, Marina’s, murder. Photo credit: NBC

In 1996, Sonny and Lily tied the knot on GH. Photo credit: ABC