In 1980, DAYS’s Don and Marlena welcomed their son Don, Jr., aka DJ. Photo credit: NBC

In 1991, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Travis sued Erica for sole custody of Bianca. Photo credit: ABC

In 2000, Roger Howarth returned to ONE LIFE TO LIVE for a limited run as Todd. Photo credit: ABC

In 2000, Jacob Young debuted as GH’s Lucky Spencer. Photo credit: ABC