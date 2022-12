In 1968, Susan Seaforth Hayes made her DAYS debut as Julie Williams. Photo credit: NBC

In 1991, Joanna Johnson debuted on B&B as Karen Spencer. Photo credit: CBS

In 2002, DAYS’s Sami was livid when she walked in on an intimate moment between Roman and Kate. Photo credit: JPI

In 2006, Y&R’s Neil and Drucilla resolved to start over in their relationship in the wake of the reveal of Lily’s paternity and Neil’s pull to Carmen. Photo credit: JPI