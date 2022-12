In 1981, Tiffany’s agent, Mickey, played by Milton Berle, tried to recruit Laura as Miss Star Eyes on GH. Photo credit: ABC

In 1991, DAYS’s Bo and Carly wed in a symbolic Mayan ceremony in Mexico. Photo credit: NBC

In 2007, Steve and Kayla nearly caught Kate tampering with the brakes on their car on DAYS. Photo credit: JPI

In 2014, Dylan and Avery got engaged on Y&R. Photo credit: JPI