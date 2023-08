In 1977, Leslie Charleson made her GH debut as Monica. Photo credit: ABC

In 1993, John Ingle made his GH debut as Edward. Photo credit: ABC

In 2007, AS THE WORLD TURNS featured daytime’s first gay male romantic kiss, between Luke and Noah. Photo credit: JPI

In 2011, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Irene came clean about giving birth to twins, and “Todd” learned that he was really Victor Lord, Jr. Photo credit: ABC