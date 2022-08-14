GH

Five Things That Happened On August 14 In Soap History

In 1999, DAYS’s Sami served Lucas with a restraining order, barring him from coming within 50 yards of herself or Will.

In 2006, Jason and Liz made love on GH, conceiving Jake.

In 2009, Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn, GH) made her daytime debut as ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Kimberly.

In 2012, B&B’s Steffy implored Liam not to marry Hope.

In 2015, GH’s Rosalie was revealed to be Brad’s secret wife.

