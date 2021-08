In 1994, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Todd and Blair met for the first time at Rodi’s. Photo credit: ABC

In 1996, Robert Kelker-Kelly made his ANOTHER WORLD debut as Bobby Reno, later known as Shane Roberts. Photo credit: Barry Morgenstein

In 2005, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Greenlee learned that she had suffered a miscarriage Photo credit: ABC

In 2011, DAYS’s Will and Gabi slept together for the first time. Photo credit: JPI