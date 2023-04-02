FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On April 2 In Soap History April 2, 2023 7:00AM Credit: CBS & NBCView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On April 2 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1956, THE EDGE OF NIGHT premiered on CBS.Photo credit: CBS2 of 5In 1956, AS THE WORLD TURNS debuted on CBS.3 of 5In 1985, Julianne Moore made her ATWT debut as Frannie Hughes.Photo credit: CBS4 of 5In 1990, DAYS’s Jennifer got engaged to Emilio. Photo credit: NBC 5 of 5In 2004, Shawn proposed to Belle on DAYS.Photo credit: JPI In 1956, THE EDGE OF NIGHT premiered on CBS.Photo credit: CBSIn 1956, AS THE WORLD TURNS debuted on CBS.In 1985, Julianne Moore made her ATWT debut as Frannie Hughes.Photo credit: CBSIn 1990, DAYS’s Jennifer got engaged to Emilio. Photo credit: NBCIn 2004, Shawn proposed to Belle on DAYS.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: As The World Turns, Dallas, Days of Our Lives, Edge Of Night, Arianne Zucker, Jason Cook, Julianne Moore, Kirsten Storms, Melissa Reeves Comments