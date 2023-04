In 1985, DAYS’s Shane and Kim went on their first date. Photo credit: NBC

In 1996, GH’s Jax kissed Brenda after a Beverly Hills shopping spree. Photo credit: ABC

In 2001, Ryan and Gillian remarried on ALL MY CHILDREN. Photo credit: ABC

In 2004, Deidre Hall took on the role of DAYS’s Hattie for the first time. Photo credit: JPI