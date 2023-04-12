Passions

Check It Out

Defunct Soaps: IT’S ALL RELATIVE

Passions

Credit: JPI

View gallery 5

Defunct Soaps: IT’S ALL RELATIVE
1 of 5
Close gallery
ALL MY CHILDREN’s Erica (Susan Lucci, pictured in 1990) ultimately tied the knot with both Travis (Larkin Malloy) and Jackson (Walt Willey).

Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

PASSIONS’s Sheridan (McKenzie Westmore, pictured in 2003) fell in love with Luis (Galen Gering, l.), then married his brother, Antonio (Christopher Douglas).

Photo credit: JPI

On GUIDING LIGHT, Josh (Robert Newman, pictured in 2007) wed both Reva (Kim Zimmer, r.) and her sister, Cassie (Nicole Forester) — but Reva outdid him by marrying both his brother and his father.

Photo credit: JPI

Carly (Maura West, l., pictured in 2009) and her half sister, Rosanna (Cady McClain), both caught the eye of AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Craig (Jon Lindstrom).

Photo credit: JPI

ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Nora (Hillary B. Smith, pictured in 2010) said, “I do” to Buchanan brothers Bo (Robert S. Woods, l.) and Clint (Jerry verDorn).

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments