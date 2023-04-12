ALL MY CHILDREN’s Erica (Susan Lucci, pictured in 1990) ultimately tied the knot with both Travis (Larkin Malloy) and Jackson (Walt Willey). Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

PASSIONS’s Sheridan (McKenzie Westmore, pictured in 2003) fell in love with Luis (Galen Gering, l.), then married his brother, Antonio (Christopher Douglas). Photo credit: JPI

On GUIDING LIGHT, Josh (Robert Newman, pictured in 2007) wed both Reva (Kim Zimmer, r.) and her sister, Cassie (Nicole Forester) — but Reva outdid him by marrying both his brother and his father. Photo credit: JPI

Carly (Maura West, l., pictured in 2009) and her half sister, Rosanna (Cady McClain), both caught the eye of AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Craig (Jon Lindstrom). Photo credit: JPI