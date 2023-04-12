ALL MY CHILDREN’s Erica (Susan Lucci, pictured in 1990) ultimately tied the knot with both Travis (Larkin Malloy) and Jackson (Walt Willey).
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
PASSIONS’s Sheridan (McKenzie Westmore, pictured in 2003) fell in love with Luis (Galen Gering, l.), then married his brother, Antonio (Christopher Douglas).
On GUIDING LIGHT, Josh (Robert Newman, pictured in 2007) wed both Reva (Kim Zimmer, r.) and her sister, Cassie (Nicole Forester) — but Reva outdid him by marrying both his brother and his father.
Carly (Maura West, l., pictured in 2009) and her half sister, Rosanna (Cady McClain), both caught the eye of AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Craig (Jon Lindstrom).
ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Nora (Hillary B. Smith, pictured in 2010) said, “I do” to Buchanan brothers Bo (Robert S. Woods, l.) and Clint (Jerry verDorn).