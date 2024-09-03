Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For September 4: Anger and Love

Leo (Greg Rikaart, l.) has a talk with Chad (Billy Flynn) that may not end up sitting well with the co-publisher of the paper. Leo has upgraded his work situation and that means a very popular column may be going away. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Stefan (Brandon Barash, l.) is shocked when he finds Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) in EJ's (Dan Feuerriegel) bedroom only wearing a robe while his brother is shirtless. Gabi does her best to get between them but apparently she already has. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Stefan is not taking this situation well and will not be pulling any punches with his older brother. Gabi is getting what she wanted — too bad she no longer wanted it. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Once alone, Gabi has to tell her husband the truth but will Stefan, who had made the decision after talking with "Abigail" that he should keep fighting to win back the love of his life, be able to think they are now even or will he be wanting his own revenge? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Oh, EJ. You can't be too surprised your brother punched you for sleeping with his wife. EJ is probably amused on some level. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Dr. Mark Greene (Jonah Robinson, l.) knows that his brother has been pretending to be Tate all summer now. Will Aaron (Louis Tomeo) come clean or will he prove Mark isn't the only Greene family member who is capable of lying? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It looks like Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) has a blanket ready to take care of her husband what is going on with Steve (Stephen Nichols) that he needs her to do this? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Kayla taking care of Steve may have helped but there is no better medicine for him than seeing his little sweetness, Stephanie (Abigail Klein). Does she have news to share with her parents about what's going on with her? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com