Days of our Lives Spoilers Video: Eric Returns and Sarah Remembers?

A Milestone Celebrated

In the promo video for the week of September 2 on Days of our Lives, spoilers show that the soap is celebrating Season 60 and to mark that, they flash a very happy Marlena and Paulina across the screen, Alex and Stephanie fist bump in excitement but then it takes a dramatic turn as Gabi’s revenge plays out. Stefan confronts his near-naked brother EJ and wife Gabi. “Did you or did you not sleep with my brother,” asks Stefan in a tone so menacing, that Gabi actually looks fearful. Whatever the answer is, it causes Stefan to throw a giant punch at his older and taller brother, flooring him and horrifying Gabi.

Deep Dark Secrets

“If anyone understands, it’s me,” admits a returned Eric, hoping to comfort his stepbrother Brady who is in a world of trouble for confessing to hitting Sarah while drunk driving. And of course, Eric understands. “What does Eric have to do with my dad being killed by a drunk driver,” a confused Holly asks her boyfriend Tate.

“I was the one who caused her father’s death,” acknowledges Eric once again to Brady as we see flashes of the impact this news has on young Holly. She idolized her one-time stepfather and to learn that he killed her biological father is almost too much for the teen. Eric approaches her, not knowing she now knows the awful truth.

Aha Moments

“You don’t know for sure what happened that night,” implores an impassioned John to his son as images of Fiona hitting Sarah flash across the screen. “I remember,” says a shocked Sarah. We see even more snippets of what happened that night until it returns to Sarah sitting on the bed between her husband Xander and his mother Fiona — both holding a hand of Sarah’s. She snaps her head to look at a worried Fiona. “I remember.” See it for yourself in the video below and let us know what you think is happening next in the comments section.