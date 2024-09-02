Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For September 3: Sparks Fly!

Stefan (Brandon Barash) has to deal with "Abigail" (AnnaLynne McCord) for the first time since she learned what he did to her. Will she give him a hard time or will she let him off the hook? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Chad (Billy Flynn) needs help and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) is the just woman who can help him. He wants to be there for "Abigail" and for his kids. Will Stephanie have the right words for her ex-boyfriend? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Unless things are getting really strange at the DiMera house, this looks like it's more a window into Gabi's (Cherie Jimenez) heart than an actual real moment with Stefan. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Johnny (Carson Boatman) is at the Body and Soul production office and he's looking at something that appears to amuse him. What could it be? Or rather -- who? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Gabi is in for a shock when she wakes up and sees she's with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and not her no-good husband. She's the one who put this whole thing in motion. Will she have any regrets? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Well this is awkward. Stefan arrives to a shirtless EJ and a robe-wearing Gabi. Or is this exactly what both EJ and Gabi wanted to have happen? Is revenge as sweet as they thought? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Well revenge may not have been sweet but it certainly appears to have amused the heck out of EJ, wearing nothing but a Cheshire grin. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

So nice to see newlyweds Johnny and Chanel (Raven Bowens) enjoying a lighthearted moment in Horton Town Square. They have been through so much already in the short amount of time they've been married. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Chanel is facing Body and Soul producers Abe (James Reynolds, l.) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) and her husband Johnny, who is the director. Alex (Robert Scott Wilson, r.) is the possible subject of the discussion. What is going on? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Is this their audition scene? The sparks are flying between ex-lovers Chanel and Alex and the emotions appear to be running high. Abe and Kate are watching intently! Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com