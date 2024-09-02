Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For September 3: Sparks Fly!

On the Tuesday, September 3 episode of Days of our Lives, spoilers tease that Stefan (Brandon Barash) meets a wary Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord). Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) confronts an undeniable truth with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). Chad (Billy Flynn) looks to Stephanie (Abigail Klein) for assistance with Abigail. Abe (James Reynolds) explains his problem to Kate (Lauren Koslow). Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) are shocked to learn Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) auditioned to be her love interest. Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming Salem action, and click here to find out about the show’s weekly promo.
1 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Stefan (Brandon Barash) has to deal with "Abigail" (AnnaLynne McCord) for the first time since she learned what he did to her. Will she give him a hard time or will she let him off the hook?
2 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Chad (Billy Flynn) needs help and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) is the just woman who can help him. He wants to be there for "Abigail" and for his kids. Will Stephanie have the right words for her ex-boyfriend?
3 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Unless things are getting really strange at the DiMera house, this looks like it's more a window into Gabi's (Cherie Jimenez) heart than an actual real moment with Stefan.
4 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Johnny (Carson Boatman) is at the Body and Soul production office and he's looking at something that appears to amuse him. What could it be? Or rather -- who?
5 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Gabi is in for a shock when she wakes up and sees she's with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and not her no-good husband. She's the one who put this whole thing in motion. Will she have any regrets?
6 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Well this is awkward. Stefan arrives to a shirtless EJ and a robe-wearing Gabi. Or is this exactly what both EJ and Gabi wanted to have happen? Is revenge as sweet as they thought?
7 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Well revenge may not have been sweet but it certainly appears to have amused the heck out of EJ, wearing nothing but a Cheshire grin.
8 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
So nice to see newlyweds Johnny and Chanel (Raven Bowens) enjoying a lighthearted moment in Horton Town Square. They have been through so much already in the short amount of time they've been married.
9 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Chanel is facing Body and Soul producers Abe (James Reynolds, l.) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) and her husband Johnny, who is the director. Alex (Robert Scott Wilson, r.) is the possible subject of the discussion. What is going on?
10 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Is this their audition scene? The sparks are flying between ex-lovers Chanel and Alex and the emotions appear to be running high. Abe and Kate are watching intently!
11 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Did Abe just make a deal with Alex? Does this mean he got the role and will be having to act opposite a not too happy Chanel?
