Days of our Lives Spoilers Video: 'There Will Be Hell To Pay'

Seeking Answers

In the promo video for the week of August 26 on Days of our Lives, spoilers show Xander pushing the new police commissioner for the latest about Sarah’s accident. “We have information on your wife’s hit-and-run,” says Jada as Xander’s eyes narrow. The action quickly cuts to Sarah in her hospital bed asking, “Who is it?” and then right back to Xander insisting, “We have a right to know.”

The next shot we see is an alcohol bottle being stared at by Xander’s mom, Fiona — the true culprit. The voiceover comes on asking, “Is it time to face the music?” Brady is at the station and approaches Jada, who is on the phone. Brady is then seen with Justin in what looks like the Salem Police Department’s interrogation room saying, “I need to make things right.” That segment ends as Brady takes his hand to his face in emotional agony.

The Plot Thickens

“Abigail,” says the young woman who matches Jack’s DNA, extending her hand out to shake Gabi’s. Elsewhere, Kristen is, begging Chad to be careful as she says, “I mean, how do you know that she’s not a fraud?” As she asks this, we see an old picture of Abby with Chad in better times before it switches to Abby meeting secretly with Dr. Mark Greene. “We need to talk about the next steps to our plan,” he says as Chad finds them together.

Orchestrated Revenge

Gabi side-eyes Stefan like she’s wondering how high to turn up the heat. He looks like a deer in the headlights. The action quickly switches to Melinda, tied up and screaming her head off as John and Marlena look shocked. Connie says to Gabi, “An eye for an eye, am I right? I think you should sleep with someone else too,” as images of Gabi and EJ getting closer flash across the screen. Gabi answers, “I’m planning on taking Stefan for everything he’s worth.”

“When I find out who did this to you,” promises Xander to Sarah, “there will be hell to pay.” See it for yourself in the video below and let us know what you think is happening next in the comments section.