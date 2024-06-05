Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For June 6: Shocks and Temptation

In Montana, a gun-wielding Chad (Billy Flynn, l.) is reeling from Clyde's (James Read, r.) claim that Abigail is still alive. Will he be able to get the full truth out of the drug kingpin or will he allow Harris (Steve Burton) to have his turn with the hardened criminal? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Hopefully Chad will fill in Abigail's uncle Lucas (Bryan Dattilo, l.) about what Clyde is claiming about Abby. Lucas has seen a lot of strange things during his decades in Salem. Will he have wise words for Chad on Abby's possible second return from the dead? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Back in Salem, Theresa (Emily O'Brien) was hurt when Alex made it clear he was still seeing Kristen on the side, despite their reunion, but she pointed out what was good for his goose went for her gander. It looks like she means business as sparks seem to fly between her and Brady (Eric Martsolf). Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Theresa and Konstantin (John Kapelos) are alone, which means he probably corners her to carry out some new scheme he wants to put into action for his own good. Or maybe he wants an update on her mission to marry Victor's "son" Alex. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Uh oh. It looks like Brady interrupts the pow wow between Konstantin and Theresa. Will he catch on that Theresa is up to her eyeballs in trouble because of her plotting with Maggie's annoying fiancé? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Konstantin thinks he's sitting on top of the world, as his grand plan to marry Maggie gets closer to becoming reality. He has no idea that Maggie is onto him. But will he figure it out before it's too late? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) continues to tease Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), which he seems to enjoy. But things are about to change for the friends-with-benefits couple, but in what way, exactly? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Oh my, could this be a clue to how their relationship changes? What has Kristen found in that little jewelry box? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com