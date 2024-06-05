Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For June 6: Shocks and Temptation

On Days of our Lives Thursday, June 6, spoilers tease that Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) have a change of heart. Does this mean they will stop having fun on the side and turn their fakery into the real thing — or is their fun between the sheets over? It may be a case of too little too late for Alex since it looks like things heat up between Theresa (Emily O’Brien) and Brady (Eric Martsolf). Also, look for Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) to urge Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) not to marry Konstantin (John Kapelos). Will this cause Maggie to spill the details of her plan? Lastly, Chad (Billy Flynn) doubts Clyde’s (James Read) honesty regarding Abigail. Is Clyde full of it or could Abby really be alive? Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming Salem action.
1 of 9
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
In Montana, a gun-wielding Chad (Billy Flynn, l.) is reeling from Clyde's (James Read, r.) claim that Abigail is still alive. Will he be able to get the full truth out of the drug kingpin or will he allow Harris (Steve Burton) to have his turn with the hardened criminal?
2 of 9
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Hopefully Chad will fill in Abigail's uncle Lucas (Bryan Dattilo, l.) about what Clyde is claiming about Abby. Lucas has seen a lot of strange things during his decades in Salem. Will he have wise words for Chad on Abby's possible second return from the dead?
3 of 9
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Back in Salem, Theresa (Emily O'Brien) was hurt when Alex made it clear he was still seeing Kristen on the side, despite their reunion, but she pointed out what was good for his goose went for her gander. It looks like she means business as sparks seem to fly between her and Brady (Eric Martsolf).
4 of 9
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Theresa and Konstantin (John Kapelos) are alone, which means he probably corners her to carry out some new scheme he wants to put into action for his own good. Or maybe he wants an update on her mission to marry Victor's "son" Alex.
5 of 9
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Uh oh. It looks like Brady interrupts the pow wow between Konstantin and Theresa. Will he catch on that Theresa is up to her eyeballs in trouble because of her plotting with Maggie's annoying fiancé?
6 of 9
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Konstantin thinks he's sitting on top of the world, as his grand plan to marry Maggie gets closer to becoming reality. He has no idea that Maggie is onto him. But will he figure it out before it's too late?
7 of 9
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) continues to tease Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), which he seems to enjoy. But things are about to change for the friends-with-benefits couple, but in what way, exactly?
8 of 9
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Oh my, could this be a clue to how their relationship changes? What has Kristen found in that little jewelry box?
9 of 9
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Back in Montana, Ava (Tamara Braun) returns to Happy Camper to talk with Harris. Will she confess some of the lies she hasn't yet or will she simply be looking for an update on what went down with Clyde?
In Montana, a gun-wielding Chad (Billy Flynn, l.) is reeling from Clyde's (James Read, r.) claim that Abigail is still alive. Will he be able to get the full truth out of the drug kingpin or will he allow Harris (Steve Burton) to have his turn with the hardened criminal?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Hopefully Chad will fill in Abigail's uncle Lucas (Bryan Dattilo, l.) about what Clyde is claiming about Abby. Lucas has seen a lot of strange things during his decades in Salem. Will he have wise words for Chad on Abby's possible second return from the dead?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Back in Salem, Theresa (Emily O'Brien) was hurt when Alex made it clear he was still seeing Kristen on the side, despite their reunion, but she pointed out what was good for his goose went for her gander. It looks like she means business as sparks seem to fly between her and Brady (Eric Martsolf).
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Theresa and Konstantin (John Kapelos) are alone, which means he probably corners her to carry out some new scheme he wants to put into action for his own good. Or maybe he wants an update on her mission to marry Victor's "son" Alex.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Uh oh. It looks like Brady interrupts the pow wow between Konstantin and Theresa. Will he catch on that Theresa is up to her eyeballs in trouble because of her plotting with Maggie's annoying fiancé?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Konstantin thinks he's sitting on top of the world, as his grand plan to marry Maggie gets closer to becoming reality. He has no idea that Maggie is onto him. But will he figure it out before it's too late?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) continues to tease Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), which he seems to enjoy. But things are about to change for the friends-with-benefits couple, but in what way, exactly?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Oh my, could this be a clue to how their relationship changes? What has Kristen found in that little jewelry box?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Back in Montana, Ava (Tamara Braun) returns to Happy Camper to talk with Harris. Will she confess some of the lies she hasn't yet or will she simply be looking for an update on what went down with Clyde?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com