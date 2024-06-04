Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For June 5: Secrets and Trouble

On Days of our Lives Wednesday, spoilers reveal that Harris (Steve Burton) tries to stop Ava (Tamara Braun) from committing murder in Montana, though considering what she (and others who helped her) have to lose if Clyde (James Read) lives, he may have a tough time with that. Also, Chad (Billy Flynn) receives life-altering news. If this video is any indication, this is going to rock his world. Meanwhile, back in Salem, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) brainstorm to prove Gabi’s innocence. Also, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) confronts Melinda (Tina Huang) about her knowledge of Jude’s true parentage while Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) have an emotional talk about Jude. Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming Salem action.
Ava (Tamara Braun) is still dressed in her "Goldman" attire from when she fooled Clyde and got the jump on him. Perhaps Harris does talk her out of it since she's back with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). Will she really leave before Clyde is taken care of?
Lucas may have things of his own in which he needs to catch Ava up on. He missed a lot of calls, including several from his mother. Will these two leave Montana shortly and keep their freedom at the same time after all of this plotting?
Melinda's (Tina Huang) plots may be coming home to roost. She was in deep when it came to Sloan's baby-kidnapping plot, having kept Jude from his biological mother for months. Will she be able to keep herself out of the slammer now that more and more people seem to know what happened?
Rafe (Galen Gering) is one of those people who knows what really happened but Melinda is threatening to not turn over the evidence he needs to clear his sister. Rafe may be reaching out to the one man as motivated to help Gabi as he is.
Stefan (Brandon Barash, l.) arrives to talk with Rafe about how they're going to be able to save Gabi from a life in prison she doesn't deserve. Will Stefan be able to come up with something to get the upper hand with Melinda?
At the Horton Square, these two continue to strategize about how exactly they can get Gabi's case reopened so they can prove she did not kill Li Shin.
Melinda remains in the hot seat when her predecessor as district attorney comes to have a word with her. After all, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) was a "victim" in the big baby switch as well. OK, so at least his wife, whom he claims to love, was victimized but in EJ's mind, that's close enough. What he may need to know is how much Melinda has been looped in on the paternity of the baby — before he sets about to making her pay.
