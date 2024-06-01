Days of our Lives Spoilers Video: 'Abigail Is Alive' and More

Desire Leads To Temptation

The action starts with a seductive Theresa whispering in her ex’s ear as she gently touches his shoulder. “I want you, Brady,” she says before there is a smashcut to her lunging for him. They continue kissing and bust open the bedroom door as passion overtakes them. Brady then leads Theresa down into the bed as the word “whoa” flies across the screen.

Kristen gives Alex an interesting look before she shocks him by saying, “I’m just not that into you,” she states plainly with a bit of a hair toss thrown in for good measure. Alex, who had just been holding her in a tight hug moments before looks at her with confusion. The words “womp womp” flash across the screen.

“You will be punished,” promises Rafe to a not-pleased Melinda. “Even if it’s at your sister’s expense,” she asks knowingly, laying out her wrists for him to put the cuffs on her. Perhaps she does change his mind because the next thing we see is Melinda with her feet up on her desk giggling. The word “meow” flashes across the screen.

The Trap Is Set

Steve’s voice is heard saying, “The trap is set,” as we see everyone is gathered to watch Konstantin and Maggie walk down the aisle. “We have that snake right where we want him,” Maggie says as we see Bonnie, Theresa and Alex looking on, not sure what to make of it all and Konstantin is none the wiser. The word that flashes this time is “woof.”

“You let me fall in love with a child that doesn’t even belong to me,” a disillusioned Eric asks Sloan as Nicole watches their exchange. Sloan hesitates and then says, “That’s not the whole story.” Nicole has a confused and surprised look on her face at that news tidbit. The word, “Oh??” flashes across the screen.

The action switches to outside and Chad is pulling a gun on Clyde as Harris stands watching. “You showed up at my house intending to kill my wife,” says Chad, as he cocks the gun. Clyde responds, “I didn’t kill her.” The word “holyyyy…” flashes across the screen before it returns to Clyde. He says, “Abigail is alive.” Chad is stunned. See it all for yourself in the video below.