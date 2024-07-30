Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for July 31: Offers and Danger

On the Wednesday, July 31 episode of Days of our Lives, spoilers tease that Connie (Julie Dove) strikes again. Salem’s newest serial killer has some loose ends to tie up. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) tries to temper Ava’s (Tamara Braun) paranoia. Leo (Greg Rikaart) calls an old friend. Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) celebrate their anniversary. Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming Salem action, and click here to see the show’s weekly promo.
1 of 6
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Jada (Elia Cantu, l.) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) compare notes on their Everett hunt. More and more evidence is making them believe their hypothesis that Everett is still Bobby is correct.
2 of 6
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Teasers for Wednesday say that Leo reaches out to an old friend. Leo tends to burn bridges everywhere he goes — is there anyone he used to call friend who would still take his call? More importantly, what does he want from that person?
3 of 6
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Oh boy, Connie (Julie Dove, l.) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) in the same town and even same building. Will these two get along or will they clash in an explosive way? If Connie is smart (and she certainly thinks she is), she will be sure to stay on Kristen's good side.
4 of 6
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
If this isn't a recipe for drama, we don't know what is as Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) works alongside her husband's ex-lover, Ava (Tamara Braun). Will working closely at DiMera Enterprises cause the secret to pop out?
5 of 6
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
That's a lot of danger in one room. Connie talks with both Kristen and Ava. Who knew DiMera Enterprises would be the place where former (or current!) psychopaths get a second chance in the business world? Oh wait, of course it would be.
6 of 6
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Are Kristen and Ava comparing notes on the odd woman who was just with them? Or will these two, with very refined Spidey sense, not pick up on the walking red flag that is Connie? They say it takes one to know one, so both should know.
Jada (Elia Cantu, l.) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) compare notes on their Everett hunt. More and more evidence is making them believe their hypothesis that Everett is still Bobby is correct.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Teasers for Wednesday say that Leo reaches out to an old friend. Leo tends to burn bridges everywhere he goes — is there anyone he used to call friend who would still take his call? More importantly, what does he want from that person?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Oh boy, Connie (Julie Dove, l.) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) in the same town and even same building. Will these two get along or will they clash in an explosive way? If Connie is smart (and she certainly thinks she is), she will be sure to stay on Kristen's good side.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
If this isn't a recipe for drama, we don't know what is as Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) works alongside her husband's ex-lover, Ava (Tamara Braun). Will working closely at DiMera Enterprises cause the secret to pop out?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
That's a lot of danger in one room. Connie talks with both Kristen and Ava. Who knew DiMera Enterprises would be the place where former (or current!) psychopaths get a second chance in the business world? Oh wait, of course it would be.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Are Kristen and Ava comparing notes on the odd woman who was just with them? Or will these two, with very refined Spidey sense, not pick up on the walking red flag that is Connie? They say it takes one to know one, so both should know.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com