Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for July 31: Offers and Danger

Jada (Elia Cantu, l.) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) compare notes on their Everett hunt. More and more evidence is making them believe their hypothesis that Everett is still Bobby is correct. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Teasers for Wednesday say that Leo reaches out to an old friend. Leo tends to burn bridges everywhere he goes — is there anyone he used to call friend who would still take his call? More importantly, what does he want from that person? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Oh boy, Connie (Julie Dove, l.) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) in the same town and even same building. Will these two get along or will they clash in an explosive way? If Connie is smart (and she certainly thinks she is), she will be sure to stay on Kristen's good side. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

If this isn't a recipe for drama, we don't know what is as Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) works alongside her husband's ex-lover, Ava (Tamara Braun). Will working closely at DiMera Enterprises cause the secret to pop out? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

That's a lot of danger in one room. Connie talks with both Kristen and Ava. Who knew DiMera Enterprises would be the place where former (or current!) psychopaths get a second chance in the business world? Oh wait, of course it would be. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com